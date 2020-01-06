$204.76 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce $204.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.87 million to $206.70 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $92.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $619.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.17 million to $621.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $761.94 million, with estimates ranging from $646.10 million to $803.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,602,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,323. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.17 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $180,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,094.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $942,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

