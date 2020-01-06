$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to report sales of $4.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year sales of $18.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.51 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,327,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,497,000 after acquiring an additional 169,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,137,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,720,000 after buying an additional 42,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,196,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $143.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

