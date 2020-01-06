$534.55 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce $534.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $524.50 million and the highest is $541.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $529.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,106,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. 795,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $871.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

