54,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Purchased by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after acquiring an additional 410,702 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,435,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000.

NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,370,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,586,420. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

