$673.87 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post sales of $673.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $669.75 million to $683.40 million. TransUnion posted sales of $613.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,134,219.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,035.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,977 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 64.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3,276.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

