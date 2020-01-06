$800.28 Million in Sales Expected for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to announce sales of $800.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $781.21 million to $831.17 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH posted sales of $778.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Shares of DLR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.86. 1,150,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $136.32. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

