$826.08 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report sales of $826.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $834.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $818.75 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $791.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217. 29.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. 771,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.