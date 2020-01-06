Aave (LEND) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC and Alterdice. Aave has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and $1.43 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 81.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.06014308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028493 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001316 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, Alterdice, ABCC, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

