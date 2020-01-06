ADAMANT Messenger Market Capitalization Hits $752,896.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $752,896.00 and $175.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036612 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 103,389,616 coins and its circulating supply is 83,247,606 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

