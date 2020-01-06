Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ADRO has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Aduro BioTech stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 33.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 21.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

See Also: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.