AEGON NV/ (NYSE:AEB) Trading Up 0.2%

AEGON NV/ (NYSE:AEB)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

There is no company description available for Aegon NV.

