Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
AIFS stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Agent Information Software has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.
About Agent Information Software
