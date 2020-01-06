Aion Hits Market Capitalization of $21.93 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Aion token can now be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Aion has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aion Token Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is aion.network

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Binance, Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, BitForex, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Koinex, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

