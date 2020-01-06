Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $121.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.64.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.