Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post $57.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Ambarella reported sales of $51.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $228.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.50 million to $228.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $237.67 million, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $256.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.82. 441,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.23. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $711,009. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

