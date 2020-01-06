Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Amc Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.96 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.85.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amc Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Amc Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amc Networks by 38.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Amc Networks by 11.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

