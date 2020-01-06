America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil continues to witness strength across end markets coupled with innovative product offerings. With a steady surge in subscriber base, the company has strengthened its position in core markets. It is the only carrier to offer 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Austria with speed up to 10 times faster than 4G to enable subscribers to enjoy voice and video in high definition. America Movil’s constant efforts to augment its product portfolio with the acquisition of wireless spectrums are noteworthy. The company remains focused on its cost-cutting program, particularly in Latin America, which is expected to improve its profitability. However, stringent switching policy has led to customer churn in Central America, while Peru and Ecuador remain near-term concerns for America Movil.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the third quarter valued at about $91,429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter valued at about $15,436,000. Man Group plc grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 61.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,657,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after acquiring an additional 630,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 332.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 574,630 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after acquiring an additional 487,330 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

