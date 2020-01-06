American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

American Finance Trust has a payout ratio of -846.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

NASDAQ:AFIN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.97. 32,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

