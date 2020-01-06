Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

