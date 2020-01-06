AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to post sales of $47.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.32 billion and the lowest is $47.65 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $45.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $190.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.67 billion to $192.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $199.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $196.29 billion to $202.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $84.01. 801,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,140,475.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,917.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Insiders sold 78,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 493.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,617,000 after buying an additional 630,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 111.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,953,000 after buying an additional 389,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after buying an additional 245,394 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 69.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,569,000 after buying an additional 200,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

