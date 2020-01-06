Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post $2.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Helen of Troy reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.71. 165,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.61. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9,811.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

