Analysts Expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post $22.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the highest is $35.98 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $59.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $127.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $105.49 million, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $157.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.73.

Shares of argenx stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,745. argenx has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in argenx by 7.6% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

