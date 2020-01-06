Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.45 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) will report $8.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.07 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $8.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $34.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.36 billion to $35.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.63 billion to $37.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nomura decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

LYB stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,737,000 after buying an additional 385,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,429,000 after purchasing an additional 881,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,334,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,907,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,327,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,978 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

