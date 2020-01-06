Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.87.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $127.30. 1,493,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,914. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

