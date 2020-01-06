Analysts Expect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will announce $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.40. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. G.Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.64. The stock had a trading volume of 542,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $207.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 281.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

