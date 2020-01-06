Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $983.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,194,000 after buying an additional 51,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,060,000 after buying an additional 231,494 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,188,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,572,000 after buying an additional 84,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,368,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,880,000 after buying an additional 153,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,287,000 after buying an additional 59,319 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. 433,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,938. Silgan has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

