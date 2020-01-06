Analysts Set Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target at $105.00

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Balchem by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 56,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Balchem by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,065,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.28. The company had a trading volume of 187,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,791. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.18. Balchem has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $106.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.42 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

