Analysts Set Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) PT at $5.64

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 135.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660,115 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPOR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,991. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $466.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

