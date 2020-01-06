Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $272,372.43 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $272,372.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,723,168.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,751,375.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,434,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 49,957 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $2,361,966.96.

On Friday, October 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $1,312,200.00.

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 122,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,238. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

