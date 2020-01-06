Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Receives $56.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

AIV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. 1,101,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

