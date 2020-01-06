Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APRE. ValuEngine cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 81,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,436. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. Analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

