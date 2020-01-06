Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aravive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aravive has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Aravive has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

