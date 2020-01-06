Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.
Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.
