Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,416.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

