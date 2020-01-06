Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of ACRE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,980. The company has a market cap of $452.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

In other news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,376.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

