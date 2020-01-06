Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Athersys stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 458.03%. The firm had revenue of ($0.36) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,636 shares in the company, valued at $584,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Athersys by 25,189.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Athersys by 133.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

See Also: Resistance Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.