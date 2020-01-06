AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.10. 38,645,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,026,470. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.