Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) & The Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:RUBI) Financial Contrast

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and The Rubicon Project’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -9.78% -19.35% -11.16% The Rubicon Project -19.57% -17.26% -5.61%

This table compares Aurora Mobile and The Rubicon Project’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $103.87 million 2.73 -$9.63 million N/A N/A The Rubicon Project $124.68 million 4.14 -$61.82 million ($0.85) -11.45

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Rubicon Project.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Mobile and The Rubicon Project, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Rubicon Project 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus target price of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 292.71%. The Rubicon Project has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than The Rubicon Project.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of The Rubicon Project shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of The Rubicon Project shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Rubicon Project beats Aurora Mobile on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

