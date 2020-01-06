Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 646.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,985 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.19. The company had a trading volume of 975,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.83 and a 200 day moving average of $165.82. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.