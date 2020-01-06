Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avon Products from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avon Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.72.

AVP opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. Avon Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avon Products will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

In other Avon Products news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $196,653.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,733,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,967,000 after acquiring an additional 717,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,807,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,455,000 after acquiring an additional 265,737 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,003,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

