AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZZ has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.90 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AZZ by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 10.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AZZ by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

