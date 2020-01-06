Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Badger Meter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.

BMI opened at $63.87 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 5,095.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 215,597 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 39.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 23.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $306,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

