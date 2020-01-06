Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

BAX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.54.

BAX stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $89.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 18,207.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,229,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,355 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 553.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,937,000 after acquiring an additional 895,279 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 23,909.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,971,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

