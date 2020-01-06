BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Major Shareholder Guerrero Eugenia Aflague Leon Purchases 1,351 Shares

BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) major shareholder Guerrero Eugenia Aflague Leon bought 1,351 shares of BayCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $15,063.65. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BayCom stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Company Profile

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.