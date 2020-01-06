BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Major Shareholder Guerrero Eugenia Aflague Leon Purchases 1,351 Shares

BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) major shareholder Guerrero Eugenia Aflague Leon bought 1,351 shares of BayCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $15,063.65. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BayCom stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33.
BayCom Company Profile
