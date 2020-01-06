Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $249.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 641.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 65,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 47,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 42.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 43,112 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $397,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.