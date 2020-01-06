Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRY. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. Analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $12,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci bought 13,403 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $100,120.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,696.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

