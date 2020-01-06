BidaskClub Downgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 190,743 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 498,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 148,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

