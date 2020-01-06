BidaskClub Lowers Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95. Monro has a one year low of $63.86 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,104 shares of company stock worth $941,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Monro by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monro by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Monro by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.