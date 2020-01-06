BidaskClub Lowers Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.65.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. Qualys has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,904,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,796,551.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 627,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Qualys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Qualys by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

