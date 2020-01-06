Binance USD (BUSD) One Day Volume Hits $9.43 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $26.71 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00012898 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.23 or 0.06018474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00028207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00036034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001799 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.