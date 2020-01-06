BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BSCA stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. BK OF SANTA CLA/SH has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

About BK OF SANTA CLA/SH

Bank of Santa Clarita, a community oriented commercial bank, provides various business and personal banking services for small-to-medium size businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net worth clients in Santa Clarita and surrounding communities in California. The company offers business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep accounts, and retirement savings accounts.

