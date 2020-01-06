BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of BSCA stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. BK OF SANTA CLA/SH has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $18.00.
About BK OF SANTA CLA/SH
Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for BK OF SANTA CLA/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.